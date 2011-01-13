The Internet Is Ridiculously Huge

Photo: wikimedia commons

Tech company Pingdom just released some numbers about the internet in 2010. And in case you doubted it — the internet is huge.Some highlights:



107 TRILLION emails were sent in 2010.

There are 255 million websites…

…and 88.8 million .com domain names.

1.97 billion internet users worldwide.

152 million blogs.

25 billion tweets sent in 2010 (!).

600 million users on Facebook.

2 billion videos watched PER DAY on YouTube.

More than 3 billion photos uploaded per month on Facebook.

Wow.

The internet really is huge.

