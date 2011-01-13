The Internet Is Ridiculously Huge

Photo: wikimedia commons
Tech company Pingdom just released some numbers about the internet in 2010. And in case you doubted it — the internet is huge.Some highlights:
- 107 TRILLION emails were sent in 2010.
- There are 255 million websites…
- …and 88.8 million .com domain names.
- 1.97 billion internet users worldwide.
- 152 million blogs.
- 25 billion tweets sent in 2010 (!).
- 600 million users on Facebook.
- 2 billion videos watched PER DAY on YouTube.
- More than 3 billion photos uploaded per month on Facebook.
Wow.
The internet really is huge.
