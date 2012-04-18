The Internet Is Not Pervasive Yet

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



While the internet may seem ubiquitous these days, we are still far from living in a totally connected world. According to a fascinating new report from the Boston Consulting Group, China is expected to add almost 200 million internet users by 2015. India is also slated to add 100+ million too.

As we discuss in a recent note, the size of China’s market is not only staggering, but its internet users outpace their American counterparts in online engagement. As we have previously argued, China will be a major growth centre for smartphones and tablets.

Photo: Boston Consulting Group

