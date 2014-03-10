The Internet Is Not Going To Kill TV Because TV Is Too Darn Good

HBO A scene from the upcoming season of Game of Thrones

The New York Times’ media columnist David Carr says there’s too much good stuff on TV right now:

Right now, I am on the second episode of Season 2 of “House of Cards” (Netflix), have caught up on “Girls” (HBO) and am reveling in every episode of “Justified” (FX). I may be a little behind on “The Walking Dead” (AMC) and “Nashville” (ABC) and have just started “The Americans” (FX), but I am pretty much in step with comedies like “Modern Family” (ABC) and “Archer” (FX) and like everyone one else I know, dying to see how “True Detective” (HBO) ends. Oh, and the fourth season of “Game of Thrones” (HBO) starts next month. Whew. Never mind being able to hold all these serials simultaneously in my head, how can there possibly be room for anything else? So far, the biggest losers in this fight for mind share are not my employer or loved ones, but other forms of media.

Carr’s column is a reminder that TV is really good entertainment, and it isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

A lot of people would have you believe TV is on the cusp of death, about to be demolished by the Internet. It’s possible that pay-TV as we know it sees a decline in the future, or at least a shift in our purchasing behaviour. But for now, TV is doing quite well.

In a tug of war between spending time on the web, and watching TV shows, for many people TV shows are winning because they’re just so good.

