10 Web/Tech Companies We Actually Like

Watching Web giants AOL, Yahoo, MySpace, and eBay try to save themselves is enough to depress anybody, which is why we dropped a gloom bomb on everybody Tuesday, writing that the Internet was doomed.But really, it’s not all bad. Here are 10 Web/tech companies we’re bullish on going forward.



Foursquare – Mainstream tech writer David Pogue just included check-in app Foursquare on a list of social networks the normals should know about. It’s up to 2 million users and growing fast. It’ll make money when local restaurants and bars can start paying to upload coupons for Foursquare users who check-in at their stores.

Facebook – CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the site will reach 1 billion users next year. Facebook ads could suck and the company would still make lots of money off 1 billion users. It just so happens that Facebook ads don’t suck – especially when they mention a user’s friend.

Twitter – Twitter sucks at product design. Fortunately, the army of developers building Twitter apps don’t. TweetDeck is a Bloomberg terminal for media professionals. Even better news: Coca-Cola was thrilled with its Twitter’s brand ads trial.

Amazon – Jeff Bezos is so cool. So are Amazon’s revenues, the Kindle App on our iPhones and iPads, and Amazon’s latest acquisitions, Zappos.com and Woot!

Apple – Apple could sell 25 million iPads next year, we just read everywhere.

Groupon – Local business love acquiring new customers with coupons. Group-buying site Groupon makes it easy and its revenues are through the roof.

Huffington Post – No one is proud to read the Huffington Post; it has too many half-naked lady slideshows for that. But soon, more people will go to the Huffington Post than NYTimes.com and Ex-Yahoo and AOL ad boss Greg Coleman is making sure advertisers pay up to get the attention of those readers.

Gawker – At the beginning of the year, Gawker Media owner Nick Denton started paying his writers and editors based on how many unique visitors they can attract. Traffic went up 38%.

Hulu – The people who work at the old media companies that own Hulu – Disney, NBC, and FOX – hate Hulu. Everybody else is completely addicted. It’s starting to show on Hulu’s bottom line. We hear the company could profit $70 million this year on $250 million revenues.

Zynga – Zynga’s biggest game, FarmVille, has more users than Twitter. Revenues could reach $600 million this year, we hear. Zynga products are improving too.Real gamers hate Zynga’s latest game, FrontierVille, less than they hated all its other games.

