Everyone's going crazy over this 'Hunger Games' propaganda video that just hit Comic Con

Before the panel for the last “Hunger Games” movie, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to this elaborate propaganda video which re-introduced Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) to the world.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” will be out in theatres on November 20.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of Lionsgate.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.