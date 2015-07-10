Everyone's going crazy over this 'Hunger Games' propaganda video that just hit Comic Con

Before the panel for the last “Hunger Games” movie, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to this elaborate propaganda video which re-introduced Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) to the world.
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” will be out in theatres on November 20.
Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of Lionsgate.
