A Video Of This Woman Getting Humiliated Went Viral, And Now The Internet Has Raised More Than $300K To Make Her Feel Better

Karen Klein is a YouTube star, and not in a good way. But she’s going to cry all the way to the bank thanks to crowdfunding site Indiegogo.



A campaign to send her on vacation has raised almost a quarter of a million dollars in less than 24 hours. And its still going strong. The goal was $5,000.

Klein is a 68-year-old that became a national phenom earlier this week when a YouTube video of her being bullied went viral. She works as a bus monitor for Athena Middle School in Greece, New York. Four kids on the bus taunted her so badly they made her cry.

The video made national news and “Max S” saw it. He’s used Indiegogo to raise funds for other heart wrenching situations. In less than 24 hours more than 14,000 people have participated in this campaign, donating more than $305,000 so far.

Now that’s a silver lining.

