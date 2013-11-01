The Internet Is Furious At Alec Baldwin's Daughter And Her Racist 'Cherokee Indian' Halloween Costume

Aly Weisman

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s 18-year-old daughter, Ireland, caused an Internet frenzy after tweeting photos of herself wearing face paint and a headdress Wednesday in anticipation of Halloween:

Ireland Baldwin indianinstagram.com/irelandbbaldwin

Ireland was soon inundated with tweets calling her racist for wanting to wear such a costume — but the model fought back.

Ireland Baldwin tweetstwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin tweetstwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin tweetstwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin tweet costumetwitter.com/irelandbbaldwin

But she soon realised her behaviour may not have been the best response and apologized:

Ireland Baldwin twitter apologytwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin twitter apologytwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin twitter apologytwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin twitter apologytwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin twitter apologytwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland Baldwin twitter apologytwitter.com/IrelandBBaldwin

Ireland ended her Twitter tirade with her signature sense of humour:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.