Newsweek's Cover Story On Feminism Is Causing The Internet To Flip Out

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Katie Roiphe has the cover of Newsweek this week, with an article about how many working women hate equality in the bedroom. 

Here’s their teaser:

In an age where women are dominating – in the workplace, at school, at home – why are they seeking to be dominated in their love lives?

Newsweek Cover Rophie

Photo: Newsweek

A random look at Twitter reveals how the internet is reacting to the cover

image

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.