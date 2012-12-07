The Internet Giveth, And Taketh Away: Sometimes, Business Decisions Are Bad For Users

Just when you thought everything on the Internet was shiny and happy, things like today’s Instagram decision to pull support for Twitter cards happens. Instagram Co-Founder said at Le Web that it was purely a business decision and that the company feels like people should be able to see photos in their full glory…on Instagram’s (updated) site, with profiles.



That’s cool, because well, it’s not our business. Things get very tricky once the fun things we use on the Internet get pulled away from us in the way that we’re used to using them. We’re used to Facebook making changes all of the time, without consulting the people who use the social network every second of the day. That’s OK, because it’s not our place to say otherwise, we vote with our time and clicks.

