The Internet Gave This Homeless Man $US32,000 For Being Incredibly Selfless

Over the weekend, a video featuring a homeless man winning $US1,000 with a lottery ticket went viral. He was actually the subject of famous YouTube prankster Magic of Rahat.

Magic is best known for doing things like scaring fast-food workers by driving up to the window decked out like a headless person.

But this setup was a little different. He arranged for a fake lottery ticket to win $US1,000 and then gave the ticket to a homeless man named Eric.

What he never expected was the man’s selfless response. Eric immediately tried to share the money with Magic. The video is a tear-jerker, and racked up nearly 13 million views over the weekend.

What happened next is just as heartwarming. Magic was so moved, he set up a Fundly crowdsource account, trying to raise $US20,000 to help Eric get back on his feet.

It quickly gained over 1,800 contributors and, as of this writing, raised more than $US32,000.

During a Reddit AMA, Magic said that he has also put Eric up in a hotel for a couple of weeks and taken him out to dinner.

If you haven’t seen this feel-good video yet, take a few minutes and watch it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.