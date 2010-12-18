The Internet Freaks Out Over Yahoo Killing Delicious

Sunset

Delicious! Who knew so many people still cared about the social bookmarking service?Not Yahoo, it seems. It’s going to “sunset” a.k.a. kill the service. The news broke yesterday when an internal presentation leaked to the internet on Twitter.



Shortly after the presentation hit the web, people on Twitter were expressing their outrage with Yahoo and its decision.

We’ve rounded up all the funny and relevant responses we saw yesterday.

It’s probably not enough to make Yahoo change its mind, but it’s a good reminder that people in tech are still passionately, emotionally attached to Yahoo and want it do something great. That’s more than we can say about AOL.

