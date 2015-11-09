Nobody on the internet can figure out what this mystery machine is -- can you?

A machine has been found in a field in Arizona, and nobody seems to be able to tell what it actually does.

The 1000-pound machine was discovered by road workers in September, and brought back to the Mesa, Arizona transportation department, according to Atlas Obscura. The department tried for weeks to identify what it is, but they weren’t able to, and are now asking the public for help.

Here are some clues:

It is made of solid steel. It has metal tags that say, “Set bottom of scale to top punch entry,” “Upper punch penetration,” and “tablet thickness.” It has wheels with numbers engraved in them. It appears to be custom made.

Some people have guessed that it’s part of a tablet press used for manufacturing drugs (pills) or a progressive printing press, the transportation department told Business Insider. Those are still just guesses, however, and the transportation department is still working to verify those claims.

Here are photos of the machine:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.