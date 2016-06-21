The Internet can't decide what to make of this oozing Japanese omelet

Trip Advisor/Hailey T Is this Japanese omelet te appetizing or awful to look at?

Last week, we posted a Facebook video on the Japanese omelets at The Yoshokuya Eat, Eat in Kyoto, Japan.

Since then, people on the Internet have had divided reactions on the dish.

The omelet, called omurice, carefully balances on top of a bed of fried rice. The omelet gets sliced open to reveal a gooey half-cooked egg mixture inside. The oozing scrambled eggs are then topped with a demi-glace Wagyu steak sauce.

Here’s where people start to freak out. Some people think that the oozing soft scrambled eggs look amazing, while others think it looks disgusting.





Currently, the video has gotten over 18 million views on Facebook.

Roughly 40,000 commenters have argued over whether the slicing of the egg is disgusting or enticing.

Some people argue that the construction and slicing of the egg is a representation of the chef’s skills.



Others found the over-easy eggs to be less than appealing.





In Japan, soft scrambled eggs are a popular. Eggs are often very fresh and sometimes even eaten raw, so the chef clearly intended to cook the omelet that way.



Whatever your thoughts, we could watch that video of the sliced egg oozing out over and over.

