The International AIDS Society Expressed 'Sincere Sadness' At Its Former President Being Killed In The MH17 Tragedy

The Boeing 777 Malaysian Airlines aircraft with the registration number 9M-MRD in Vienna in 2005. This is reportedly the plane that crashed in the Ukraine today.

On board the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over the Ukraine today, were a number of HIV AIDS scientists headed to Melbourne for an international conference this weekend.

Former International AIDS Society president Joep Lange was among the 298 passengers and crew killed in the tragedy.

The IAS said a number of its members were on the flight.

Here’s the statement.

The International AIDS Society (IAS) today expresses its sincere sadness at receiving news that a number of colleagues and friends en route to attend the 20th International AIDS Conference taking place in Melbourne, Australia, were on board the Malaysian Airlines MH17 flight that has crashed over Ukraine earlier today. At this incredibly sad and sensitive time the IAS stands with our international family and sends condolences to the loved ones of those who have been lost to this tragedy.

