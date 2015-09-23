What it was like to attend the star-studded world premiere of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's new must-see movie, 'The Intern'

The world premiere of Nancy Meyers’ “The Intern” was Monday night at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, “The Intern” is about a startup founder, Jules, who builds a rocketship e-commerce company. Her company, About The Fit, launches a new program inviting people over the age of 65 to apply for a six-week internship.

De Niro plays a 70-year-old widower who no longer enjoys retirement. He applies to the internship and gets assigned to work directly for Jules (Hathaway), who initially wants nothing to do with him.

But as Jules faces increasing pressure both at work and with her marriage, she begins to lean on De Niro and the pair build a strong friendship.

“The Intern” delivers a feel-good plot that people across generations can relate to. It even gets the startup facts right. About The Fit is an 18-month-old Brooklyn startup that seems to model itself after real-life e-commerce companies Nasty Gal and Gilt Groupe. And, like many startup founders, Jules finds her venture capitalists are tough to deal with. Her biggest issues arise when her investors encourage her to hire a more experienced CEO which, as Hathaway’s character accurately notes, is an issue both Gilt Groupe’s founder and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg faced.

De Niro and Hathaway nail their performances and had the entire Ziegfeld crowd (which included Mariah Carey and Sting) rolling with laughter, hooting and hollering — particularly during a scene where Hathaway’s interns have to break into her mother’s home to delete an email Jules accidentally sent.

Other scenes were sentimental tear-jerkers. Nearly all the conflicts in the movie resolve themselves in the end, tying everything up in a nice little bow for viewers. Meyers can count “The Intern” as another win; it’s similar in nature to her previous films “The Holiday,” “It’s Complicated” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

“The Intern” is a good pick for families and, even though we were in a biased, high-energy premiere environment, we genuinely liked it.

To sum it up in one word, “The Intern” is cute.

Here’s what is it like to watch the premiere of a movie with the stars who are actually in it.

The world premiere of 'The Intern' was on Monday, September 21 at New York City's Ziegfeld Theatre near Columbus Circle. There was already a crowd of people waiting for the stars to arrive when we showed up at 6:45 p.m. Business Insider The red carpet was in full swing with cameras everywhere and reporters asking celebrities for interviews. Business Insider I strolled over to will-call and picked up my ticket. The whole process only took a few minutes. Business Insider I had a ticket for both the movie and the after party at the newly remodeled Tavern on the Green in Central Park. Score! Business Insider After a quick bag check and metal detector, I made it through security and into the theatre. Business Insider Fashionable guests in suits and cocktail dresses filled the lobby, and we made our way up the elevator. Business Insider Upstairs, there was a full concession stand. Business Insider But you didn't have to pay for bags of popcorn or bottles of water. You could help yourself to the snacks on this table. Business Insider We waited a little longer in the upstairs lobby before we were ushered in and told to find our assigned seats. Business Insider My seat was pretty awesome! Anne Hathaway sat about 20 rows back, on the right side of the center section. Business Insider The lights dimmed, and the two-hour show was about to begin. Business Insider With popcorn in hand, I was ready. Business Insider The movie really was great, and everyone I asked seemed to love it. After the movie ended, we were shuttled to Tavern on the Green in Central Park for the after party, where tons of executives and actors gathered to celebrate 'Bob' and 'Annie,' as their friends call them. Go see 'The Intern.' You won't be disappointed. Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.