These People Make Or Break Silicon Valley Companies

Photo: Facebook
Who is in charge of making and breaking Silicon Valley companies?The people you’re about to see smashing each other in a big dodgeball game.
They’re part of New York’s Interactive ad agency club. Interactive ad agency folks are the people putting money in Myspace one day, and then Facebook the next.
With that power they have some sway over the success over Valley startups praying to generate sales from ads.
There were no names listed on Facebook, so if you, dear reader, want to help us out, please drop names in the comments.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.