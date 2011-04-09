These People Make Or Break Silicon Valley Companies

Photo: Facebook

Who is in charge of making and breaking Silicon Valley companies?The people you’re about to see smashing each other in a big dodgeball game.



They’re part of New York’s Interactive ad agency club. Interactive ad agency folks are the people putting money in Myspace one day, and then Facebook the next.

With that power they have some sway over the success over Valley startups praying to generate sales from ads.

There were no names listed on Facebook, so if you, dear reader, want to help us out, please drop names in the comments.

Meet the ringleader of this bash. (We assume he's the ringleader since he has a bullhorn.) Those socks mean serious business. Getting in the zone before a big smash and dash session This guy is DIALED IN. This guy, less so. BOOM! Down does a dodgeballer. Pressure is on with armchair dodgeballers second guessing your every move. Hanging the banner. T-E-A-M Team! Getting dialed in for the big game. Teamwork! It's good to be the guy with the bullhorn. LISTEN UP ... TIME TO HIT EACH OTHER IN THE FACE The fighting yellows get ready. You don't have to be an athlete to play dodgeball. But, it doesn't hurt. See the athletic prowess in action? IT'S A NAIL BITER! Coach? Put me in coach, I got this. Ready to dodge. This sh*t is bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s! Picking out the next target. Hahahahaha, you think you're getting me out? CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON You suckaz are going down. You take out tiny. I'll hit the big fella. Oh, so tonight isn't the meeting of shoulder baggers anonymous? Moment of truth, can she do it? Twofer! Socks of a champion. Inspirational speech. Letting the inspirational words set in. All star, or super star? Or all super star?

