Speed Up Dinner With The 'Instant Marinator'

This is the Instant Marinator from Brookstone.



Why We Love It: It can take hours to marinate meats and vegetables — unless you use this Instant Marinator. It can marinate and season food in five minutes or less.

Put food in the container and cover it in the marinade of your choice, along with any seasoning you prefer. After sealing the lid, pump out the air to create a vacuum which opens the pores of food and lets the marinade seep in.

It’s also dishwasher safe and has a two and a half quart capacity.

Where To Buy: Through Brookstone’s website.

Cost: $39.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.