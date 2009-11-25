Detroit News: The Government Was Incredibly Close To Letting Chrysler Die

Vince Veneziani
chrysler

Dave Shepardson of Detroit News has written a fantastic, in-depth article on the government bailouts of Chrysler and General Motors. Here’s some of the juicy key parts:

  • Chrysler had been trying to desperately to merge with GM all the way through 2008.
  • In April, as both automakers were surviving on government aid and fighting bankruptcy, Obama administration officials spent two weeks working on a plan for GM to acquire Chrysler’s best assets and keep the doors open on a third of its factories.
  • GM told the government it couldn’t exit bankruptcy until the end of August or September, but was pressured by the task force to exit in early July.
  • The White House tried to have Carl Icahn buy parts-supplier Delphi.
  • Chrysler almost left to fail after the auto task force setup by Obama voted 4-4 on whether to save the company.

Read the full story here >>>

