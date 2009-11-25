Detroit News: The Government Was Incredibly Close To Letting Chrysler Die

Dave Shepardson of Detroit News has written a fantastic, in-depth article on the government bailouts of Chrysler and General Motors. Here’s some of the juicy key parts:



Chrysler had been trying to desperately to merge with GM all the way through 2008.

In April, as both automakers were surviving on government aid and fighting bankruptcy, Obama administration officials spent two weeks working on a plan for GM to acquire Chrysler’s best assets and keep the doors open on a third of its factories.

GM told the government it couldn’t exit bankruptcy until the end of August or September, but was pressured by the task force to exit in early July.

The White House tried to have Carl Icahn buy parts-supplier Delphi.

Chrysler almost left to fail after the auto task force setup by Obama voted 4-4 on whether to save the company.

Read the full story here >>>

