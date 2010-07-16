The Inside Story: An Anonymous Ex-AOL Exec Tells All

When AOL CEO Tim Armstrong joined the company in spring 2009, he announced he’d take just 100 days to figure out what to do to turn around the one-time tech industry leader.



In about a week, it will be a year since AOL celebrated the end of those 100 days with a big party in Dulles, Virginia on July 24, 2009.

It’s been a huge 12 months for AOL since. There were layoffs, a massive voluntary-buyout program, a re-branding, major product-rollouts, and of course, AOL’s December 2009 spin-off from Time Warner.

Also during that time: just about every corporate-level executive left the company – usually to be replaced with an ex-Googler.

Recently, we spoke with one of these former AOL executives to find out what it was really like when Tim Armstrong came to save AOL. Here’s that inside story. (Click here for the picture book version >> )

SAI: How did word break in February 2009 that CEO Randy Falco and president Ron Grant were out?



Former AOL exec: As soon as it happened Ron started calling his team. Word obviously spread incredibly quickly. rumours started to break that afternoon because [Time Warner CEO] Jeff Bewkes made a surprise visit actually to the AOL headquarters downtown. For Jeff Bewkes to come out of the Time Warner building on the Upper West Side was highly unusual. So I think people were extremely sensitive to what was going on when he was spotted in the building — it’s a very open layout, the office space, so everything’s pretty visible.

Upon Jeff leaving people started twittering and everything else and I think that’s why Ron started picked up the phone so quickly and just started dialling.

How did people react when Randy and Ron got the boot? And when Tim got hired?

You know, oddly it’s an environment and a workforce, that feels — I shouldn’t say feels, I don’t know currently how they feel – at the time, that felt very demoralized and somewhat abused, with the constant revolving door of leadership, at multiple levels not just at the CEO level, constant changes in strategy, and no apparent real plan for winning.

So I would say there was certainly no cheering going on, but at the same time I don’t think there were a lot of tears. I think people had this semi-fatalistic attitude about here we go again, which is why Tim was such a morale boost for all the employees. He had a personal charisma and an ability to connect with people that had not been seen with Ron and Randy, or with Jon Miller.

Tim was so dramatically different. He was out there, he was meeting people, he actually communicated with people instead of standing at a lectern reading off PowerPoint charts. He literally had conversations even with masses of people. It just pumped people up so much, to have somebody who for all intents and purposes came in with a plan and the decision that the company was going to win, and really rallied people around him. It was night and day, the difference in morale and attitude.

How did the news start to break about Tim when he was hired in March 2009?

I think it was an email from Jeff Bewkes to the employees confirming Ron and Randy leaving, and I believe he also in that email introduced Tim. The deal had been done well before the exodus. rumour had gotten out that Time Warner had been talking to Tim Armstrong and then fairly quickly Jeff made this e-mail announcement confirming for employees what the future was.



Do you remember when Tim met the executive team?

He had been up touring the New York offices – we heard all about that – and then later that same day he flew down with some of those executives to Dulles for a big town meeting. Before the town meeting, the executive team that was located in Dulles and the New Yorkers that came down had a group meeting just to be formally introduced. So people like [former Bebo CEO] Joanna [Shields] came down, [former EVP] Bill Wilson came down, [former general counsel] Ira Parker came down, and then those located in Dulles were in a conference room not too far from where we hold these big town hall meetings, and met Tim and Maureen Marques, who was his chief of staff. That was our first formal introduction to Tim.

Then we went straight into a town hall meeting, where he stood up and free formed a very inspirational introduction of himself to the employees. It just “here’s why I’m here, I believe this company can win, you know I’m here because I think I can lead you guys to win, and I’m really excited.” It was just palpable the change in attitude. He ran a couple of hours, and he took some Q&A and told us a little about himself personally. I think it was the first time he actually mentioned his son.

It’s so hard, if you haven’t lived through the years of AOL in that very strange environment to explain how different it really was for people to make a connection with a leader that they thought could inspire them, once again, to victory. I mean it just was really remarkable, and I later, at some point later, in a conversation with Tim, I said to him “I think it’s awesome and I’m inspired.”

There was risk in it [for him]. It’s kind of like Obama coming to Washington. There was so much hope and optimism and such high expectations. He laid out this 100-day plan, and I think some people were concerned that he was setting himself up for disappointment with employees, if not actual failure from a business perspective, because 100 days to turn a company like that around isn’t a lot of time. But he was adamant. He says he’s going to do something and he just gets everybody rallied around it.

He was very committed to showing a marked change in how the company was being run, the strategy, obviously the team and the talent, in that first 100 days and he felt it was really important as a strong signal internally and externally, and he was committed to it and didn’t back down, risk or not, and I think that’s a mark of his personality.

So after the big town hall, what happened next? I know during the first 100 days he started flying around the world, visiting a lot of offices.

Well we had weekly staff meetings, and then he had one-on-ones with a variety of executives — not just those that reported to him. So even while he was doing all his travelling, he remained in contact with everybody.

Very early on there was a clear agenda that we needed to follow because at that point it was pretty clear that Time Warner had agreed AOL will spin itself out. Timing was the big question mark. I have no doubt that somewhere in his conversation before agreeing to take the job, Tim had already locked that down with Time Warner, so he had a couple of key things that he needed to get answered before he could set the company on that path.

So we went into a period in the first third or so of the 100 days of really answering the question about the old business, the access business: was it going to stay or was it going to go with the company, or sell it off separately. It was the big debate that we’ve been talking about for I don’t know five years or so, so we went to a pretty intensive analytic mode about that.

We got through it with a very clear recommendation. Time Warner agreed to it. That was a very significant time marker for us because once you had that question resolved, there’s no more debate there’s no more divisiveness. Financially you knew what the company had to achieve and you knew what the story was going to be, so it was kind of an opportunity to reunite the employees again.

We had a subsequent town meeting where Tim actually talked about this project and also how important this decision was to the future of the company. It really was significant because for many years in the company, since Jon Miller had announced in 2005 the change in strategy, it really had been the haves and the have-nots: those that were involved in the new AOL versus those who were involved in the old. It was an opportunity to kind of bring the teams together again, and I really did sense the change in attitude amongst the different work groups as a result of that and that was an important goal for Tim as well.

What kind of thinking went into the decision?

Well, clearly traffic. No surprise to anybody: subscribers, those who paid for a relationship with AOL, whether they used Internet access or not, had the greatest engagement. By multiples. They are highly engaged website users, email users. I mean you name it; they generate the highest CPM for the company.

That doesn’t mean by the way you couldn’t spin off the business separately, you could still do that, licence it, sub-brand it, whatever you want to do. But they were great users. Although many canceled their paying subscription, even those that canceled the paying subscription remained the most engaged free users.

Which makes sense, right? I mean once you use it, if you liked it, whether you were paying or not, you still used it at the same level. So there was just a natural life cycle for how we managed this ecosystem of taking a paid user and migrating them to free when they were ready or when they self selected to go to free and that was very important, and would have been a red flag to spin the company out as two separate companies.

EarthLink is different. EarthLink never had the kind of engagement that AOL did. They never had the content. They had an email certainly, but even the email usage on EarthLink was again by multiples less than the engagement on email on AOL.

So it was easy for them to make that decision [Ed. Earthlink gave up on growth, cut staff, and focused on throwing off a dividend to its shareholders], because whatever their future business – even had it been an advertising model – was not nearly as dependent on their original subscribers as AOL’s was.

The second [factor] was, quite frankly, money. That business made all the cash, and it was modelled early on in the change of strategy in 2005-2006 to continue to make most of the cash until actually 2010, this year, where it began to cross over, just based on the decline in the subscription business and the bet then on the growth of advertising revenues, even though the profit margins were that much smaller on the ad side.

It was just a core part of the business and the question was, did you want to self fund a lot of your own investments, or did you want to go out and find other investment options that would dilute the value of the company. Again, it was a no brainer, because other than the, I think, the mental attitude about hanging on to the legacy business, there was nothing about the legacy business that dragged down the new business. It was an attitude issue.

Operationally, we were so efficient. I mean the comparison from a cost perspective to how we ran the access business at AOL versus EarthLink was remarkable. We just had really fine-tuned it to the point where we weren’t building new systems, we weren’t running super expensive archaic systems. It was just a super highly profitable moneymaker for AOL. And if you just get over the mental thing of whether or not you kept it, the answer was just so clear from an analytics perspective.

The decision was made. Then Tim had a meeting in New York and everybody said the same thing: it would cause more problems than you would ever solve by trying to separate the company.

Was shutting everything down but the access business discussed at all?

In one of the scenarios under prior leadership we were actually thinking of trying to sell that part of the business off. What would that company look like? Some bankers said, well you’d be running essentially an annuity business. It’s not growing but it sure as heck is throwing off a lot of money.

But then there was another scenario, which we looked at and frankly were definitely more interested in, which is there’s lots of businesses out there that’s making money on a subscription basis. You don’t have to be selling Internet access. In fact the vast majority of paying users at AOL no longer used AOL for access. They used AOL and paid for it because they believed they were getting other value, which included things you would pay for otherwise, technical support, safety and security.

So you know there are ways to make money by selling services. Call them subscription or recurring revenue businesses, and that would have been a scenario we explored at AOL, just spin off the core business and make money that way.

What were the next 70 days about?

It was a lot about Tim building out his team: identifying the business he wanted to focus on and building a team around them. That summer period of time is when he started making some major hires. He already brought Jeff Levick in to run the advertising part of the business. He brought Brad Garlinghouse in. He brought John Brod, who was running one of the startup businesses that Tim had been involved with prior to coming to AOL.

He looked very closely at all the financials – trying to understand: if the company was to pursue a content strategy, what were the costs of running that business?

There were endless operational review and product reviews that he got personally involved in. He’d ask a lot of very focused questions about why are you doing something this way and not that way, or what do you hope the outcome of this decision is going to be, and what are the metrics and when will we be able to review them?

And we did get into a good rhythm with that. Someone would say this is what my plan is to build. Tim said, OK what are your 30 day metrics? 30 days later we had another meeting, and sure enough he would literally ask the questions that was talked about in that prior meeting. You said you were going to do this, what did you do? And lets talk about what worked and what didn’t work?

So it was this very intensive operational kind of review mode, and you know, I think it was all feeding into ultimately what his strategy was about the type of company he was forming, and what, externally that company would look like when ultimately the company went public.



Does it surprise you that Maureen Sullivan, Tim’s former assistant at Google, is CMO now? That’s a big role.

In an internet company CMOs are really important because you’ve got relationships with advertisers and marketers. But they’re not pumping money into it. I don’t even think they’re doing much on the brand front anymore.

But Maureen’s very smart. There are a lot of people who couldn’t believe that a 28-year old, however old she is, was in that role. But she is very sharp. All the stuff that they’ve done [the re-branding, etc] he’s obviously very happy with it and gave her the title. I wish at 27 or 28 I’d been in that position.

How did Tim’s acquisition of local news blog network Patch.com come together?

Strategically, Tim was very committed to the differentiating opportunity of local – to give people the opportunity to have all the benefits of the web more personal by taking it to a more local level. That was one of his strategic pillars. He said this is where AOL can differentiate, whether its developing local content, local applications—some of which we had, CitySearch those kinds of things.

I don’t know whether he came into AOL knowing it, or very quickly made that decision, but he was set on that course very early on.

What do you think of Jon Brod? He’s gotten a pretty big role in the company.

He’s a very smart guy. I admire what they’ve built with Patch, because local’s tough – probably the toughest frontier right now for the web. Content is expensive generally, [but it’s even more so] when you try and do it at that kind of a level. So from the first moment I met him I knew he was a really smart guy and knew he had really good instincts about the web.

I don’t know what he’s like to work for. He’s an entrepreneur. He’s really good in these creative visionary roles. He’s a strong operator. He ran his business heavily based on metrics, which in my experience with startups is a little unusual, so I applaud that, but I don’t know what he’s like as a boss.

[Some people] moved under Jon found him initially to be a little focused on other things, including doing a lot of travelling.

Part of what they put under Jon is this whole idea that we were going to spend money. We were going to buy things – whether it be other companies that had ideas that really solidified the commitment to being a local business, or finding ideas that were essentially even looking for angel funding.

Jon literally had a venture fund where he could make investments with. So he spent a lot of times meeting with a lot of venture capitalists, some PE companies, travelling and meeting with other companies. He went to Israel and spent some time over there because its such a hotbed of startups and stuff like that.

AOL Ventures seemed like it would be bigger, with lots of investments in the startup community and that kind of stuff. Did it seem that way internally?

I’ve always believed it would be a great idea for the company. It may have come down to financials, because those were really tight. Part of the operational reviews Tim was running was really trying to figure out how we were going to get those balance sheets in order, so I don’t know how much money ultimately Jon had to actually make these kinds investments.

From a culture perspective, it was important that AOLers understand that new ideas can be created inside the company and that there would be an opportunity to find funding within the company. That would be through Jon’s organisation. It also was important for employees and externally, to say we also want brilliant thinking to come to us and see if we can help foster it.

What kind of stuff was sort of conceived of during those 100 days that seemed like the new AOL, but didn’t end up that way?

In that period it was very heady very exciting, but the harsh realities were once the decision was made we were going to separate the company, it was bunker down and get things operationally and financially in order. It really was not an environment where there was a lot of truly new and interesting stuff going on. It was kind of a little bit of trimming her and there, and really trying to make long-term strategic decisions about what was going to happen.

So how did it feel leaving AOL and handing it over to all the ex-Googler’s Tim has brought in?

Tim has pretty much changed out everyone who was in those corporate roles and hand picked the people and organised the company around that. I think smart CEOs do exactly that. Because if you don’t surround yourself with the people that you trust, and that you know what you’re going to get from them, you don’t know whether you’re going to win or fail.

I’ve worked under other CEOs who either dragged out the process or never attempted to do this and ultimately failed. It was always a question whether they failed because their vision was wrong, what they tried to do with the company, or whether it was the execution that failed because they have the wrong team around them. So I again, this is why I don’t have animosity and people expect it from me, I can’t say anything negative about him doing this.

It’s been interesting watching Yahoo sort of getting into some of the stuff Tim was laying out a year ago.

Where are these two companies going to go? I still think that’s the big unanswered question, I mean really, what is going to happen. Nobody’s making significant improvements or innovations in some of the core businesses that both of these companies count on. Look at e-mail. Not that we need massive innovation in email. But lets face it, emails a dud. Nobody’s innovating in that space and its what AOL and Yahoo count on.

Where do you think AOL’s going? What’s going to be the future? Is the subscription business long term? Is this a company that’s being sort of shaped to fold into a bigger company?

Well these are fun dinner conversations for all the friends that I have that left AOL. We play out all these ultimate scenarios. The hardest thing for me to wrap my head around is whether this company can truly be the destination for the type of content that consumers want, and monetise that.

You got two big if’s there. One is, is that possible? Can you become the leading destination? Leave Google to search and all the application type things that people want to do but change AOL to become the content destination. Because there is no single content destination for any other form of media. That’s a big question mark.

The second big question is can anyone monetise it anymore to the golden ambition? Are ad dollars really going to pour back into this medium, and are they ever going to generate the kind of revenues that companies of AOL and Yahoos size need to generate.

I don’t have a bet right now, I have a hope that the answer is yes they can, because I think that’s the path they’re on, but I haven’t seen any indication. It’s not like CPMs are growing.

I will eagerly await their next earnings report to see how they’re doing because that’s the closest insight I have anymore to this.

I keep coming back to asking the consumer question: how are the consumers going to behave. And I don’t know. The idea that there’s really one place – I don’t know – you’ve got to be really, really unique and different if you’re going to, if not be the sole destination, then the be the most engaged of all the usage and content and engagement that consumers have on the Web. That’s the big question.

Are you still an AOL shareholder?

Actually no.

How did word break in February 2009 that CEO Randy Falco and president Ron Grant were out? 'As soon as it happened Ron started calling his team. Word obviously spread incredibly quickly. rumours started to break that afternoon because Jeff Bewkes made a surprise visit actually to the AOL headquarters downtown. For Jeff Bewkes to come out of the Time Warner building on the Upper West Side was highly unusual. So I think people were extremely sensitive to what was going on when he was spotted in the building -- it's a very open layout, the office space, so everything's pretty visible.' 'Upon Jeff leaving people started twittering and everything else and I think that's why Ron started picked up the phone so quickly and just started dialling.' How did people react when Randy and Ron got the boot? And when Tim got hired? 'I would say there was certainly no cheering going on, but at the same time I don't think there were a lot of tears.' How did the news start to break about Tim when he was hired in March 2009? I think it was an email from Jeff Bewkes to the employees confirming Ron and Randy leaving, and I believe he also in that email introduced Tim. Clearly, the deal had been done well before the exodus so rumour had gotten out that time Warner had been talking to Tim Armstrong and then fairly quickly Jeff made this e-mail announcement confirming for employees what the future was. Do you remember when Tim met the executive team? So after the big town hall, what happened next? I know during the first 100 days he started flying around the world, visiting a lot of offices. We went into a period in the first third or so of the 100 days of really answering the question about the old business, the access business: was it going to stay or was it going to go with the company, or sell it off separately. It was the big debate that we've been talking about for I don't know five years or so, so we went to a pretty intensive analytic mode about that. We got through it with a very clear recommendation. What kind of thinking went into the decision? Well, clearly traffic. No surprise to anybody: subscribers, those who paid for a relationship with AOL, whether they used Internet access or not, had the greatest engagement. By multiples. They are highly engaged website users, email users. I mean you name it; they generate the highest CPM for the company. Was shutting everything down but the access business discussed at all? In one of the scenarios under prior leadership we were actually thinking of trying to sell that part of the business off. What would that company look like? Some bankers said, well you'd be running essentially an annuity business. It's not growing but it sure as heck is throwing off a lot of money. What were the next 70 days about? There were endless operational review and product reviews that he got personally involved in. He'd ask a lot of very focused questions about why are you doing something this way and not that way, or what do you hope the outcome of this decision is going to be, and what are the metrics and when will we be able to review them? And we did get into a good rhythm with that. Someone would say this is what my plan is to build. Tim said OK what are your 30 day metrics? 30 days later we had another meeting, and sure enough he would literally ask the questions that was talked about in that prior meeting. You said you were going to do this, what did you do? And lets talk about what worked and what didn't work? Does it surprise you that Maureen Sullivan, Tim's former assistant at Google, is CMO now? That's a big role. How did Tim's acquisition of local news blog network Patch.com come together? Strategically, Tim was very committed to the differentiating opportunity of local -- to give people the opportunity to have all the benefits of the web more personal by taking it to a more local level. That was one of his strategic pillars. He said this is where AOL can differentiate, whether its developing local content, local applications--some of which we had, CitySearch those kinds of things. What do you think of Jon Brod? He's gotten a pretty big role in the company. From the first moment I met him I knew he was a really smart guy and knew he had really good instincts about the web. I don't know what he's like to work for. So how did it feel leaving AOL and handing it over to all the ex-Googler's Tim has brought in? Tim has pretty much changed out everyone who was in those corporate roles and hand picked the people and organised the company around that. I think smart CEOs do exactly that. Because if you don't surround yourself with the people that you trust, and that you know what you're going to get from them, you don't know whether you're going to win or fail. Where do you think AOL's going? What's going to be the future? Can you become the leading destination? Leave Google to search and all the application type things that people want to do but change AOL to become the content destination. Because there is no single content destination for any other form of media. That's a big question mark

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.