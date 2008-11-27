Britney's Wacky Life Post Psych Ward

On the eve of the release of what’s expected to be her real comeback album, Circus, Britney Spears sits down with Rolling Stone, the magazine that arguably amped up the media circus around the pop singer’s life with its infamous underwear cover. Now a more demure Britney, in jeans and a grey t-shirt with her midriff exposed, natch, offers a glimpse at the new/old Britney including a peek at life under dad’s watch.



Rolling Stone: During Britney’s second trip to the psych ward, when her dad, Jamie, wanted to convince her to let him take control of her life, he told her he would help her get her babies back. He and attorney Andrew Wallet filed for a legal conservatorship that makes them responsible for overseeing her finances and her personal life — Britney today has about as many legal rights as when she was in the Mickey Mouse Club. She is watched over day and night by security guards Jamie hired (and she’s paying for); it’s also rumoured that Britney’s phone calls are closely monitored and that she’s not allowed to drive her own Mercedes. Recently, says one source with ties to the Britney camp, Jamie fired a guard who let the singer use his phone. (Her rep denies the claim.)

