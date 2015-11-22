Check out 44 cool cars from the SEMA show in Las Vegas

Every year, the automotive world descends upon Las Vegas for the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show, transforming the city into a mecca of aftermarket modified cars. The result — usually — is odd, wacky, and awesome cars that you’ll see at no other show.

The show wrapped up before last week’s LA Auto Show, but we thought the insane rides on display were worth a look back, as the traditional car-show circuit gets started and run through the beginning of next year.

Every year for SEMA, car companies and specialty tuners bring the coolest and craziest modified cars in their arsenal. Last year’s SEMA show hosted more than 60,000 buyers of aftermarket car parts and introduced more than 2,000 new products.

Every year, carmakers and aftermarket manufacturers gather at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the SEMA show. Newspress There are cars people expect to find at a car show ... Newspress ... such as this BMW M4, ... Newspress ... this lowered Audi S3, ... Newspress ... this Audi R8, or ... Newspress ... this souped-up Nissan GT-R. Newspress But because this is SEMA, showgoers get more than they would at the average car show, such as this Jeep rock crawler, ... Newspress ... this funny car dragster, ... Newspress ... this kitted-out classic BMW, ... Newspress ... this chopped hot rod, and ... Newspress ... this. Frankly, I'm not sure what it is. It looks like the melting skeleton of an Autobot. Newspress Ice cream, anyone? Newspress Then there's the KIRA Van. It's a go-anywhere exploration vehicle built by a former Disney Imagineer. Newspress The Kira Van is named after the Imagineer's daughter and is built around a Mercedes-Benz Unimog. Newspress And then there are the classics. This Cadillac Coupe DeVille is menacing. Newspress Check out this badass Volkswagen microbus! Lowered, and then lowered some more. Newspress The Shelby Cobra is an American icon. Newspress For many, so is the Chevy Impala low rider. Newspress With four massive engines ... Newspress ... this is possibly the most powerful Ford Econoline van ever made. Newspress The most beautiful car at the show. It's called Aquarius, and it evokes the Moderne movement of the early 20th century. Newspress The sleek stunner is based on a 1934 Packard. Newspress On the other hand, there's this modern beauty. A Rolls-Royce Wraith wearing Forgiato wheels. Newspress Aftermarket customizers have turned their attention to the Tesla Model S. Newspress In addition to aftermarket guys, the big-name car companies were present, too. Here, Toyota showed off a modified hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan dressed up to look like a time machine from 'Back to the Future.' Newspress It comes complete with a 'Mr. Fusion' -- a reference to Doc Brown's modified DeLorean. Newspress Toyota also showed off a modern interpretation of Marty McFly's pickup truck. Newspress In addition to the movie-themed cars, the Japanese automaker also showed off its Tonka Truck 4Runner. Newspress It certainly reminds me of the toys from my childhood. Newspress Toyota wasn't done with the off-road theme. In fact, they turned a Sienna minivan into a blacked-out off-road beast. Newspress A truly unexpected participant was Toyota's Tundrasine. Toyota That's right! They turned a Tundra pickup into a limo. Newspress And it's actually quite nice on the inside! Toyota Mazda unveiled a pair of special variants of its new MX5 Miata: ... Newspress ... the Spyder and ... Newspress ... the Speedster. Newspress Another lightweight sports car at the show was the Lotus Elise. Newspress Honda brought its Ridgeline Baja trophy truck. Newspress The Lexus RC-F showed up as a GT3 racer and ... Newspress ... in road-car guise. Newspress There were a couple of rare racing classics as well, like this 1965 Shelby-DeTomaso P70 and ... Newspress ... the legendary 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe. Newspress There was also a Shelby Mustang. Newspress A descendant of Carroll Shelby's great work is the new Ford GT. Newspress Ford showed off the GT in both race and ... Newspress ... street car guise. Both come with a turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine instead of the traditional Ford GT V8. Newspress The Ford GT's rival Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was nearby. Newspress Hennessey's 1,000-horsepower Venom GT made an appearance as well. Newspress The Texas-built supercar has been clocked at over 270 mph. Newspress One of Porsche's rare 918 hybrid hypercars sat next to one of its corporate cousins, the Lamborghini Aventador. Newspress Not only did Acura show off its NSX supercar, ... Newspress ... but it also showed off a restored Acura Legend belonging to rapper/actor Ludacris. Newspress Kia showed up with several special models, including a pair of ... Newspress ... offroaders, ... Newspress ... a Forte mud bogger, and ... Newspress ... an Optima convertible ... Newspress ... complete with suicide doors! Newspress

