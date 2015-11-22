Check out 44 cool cars from the SEMA show in Las Vegas

Every year, the automotive world descends upon Las Vegas for the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show, transforming the city into a mecca of aftermarket modified cars. The result — usually — is odd, wacky, and awesome cars that you’ll see at no other show.
The show wrapped up before last week’s LA Auto Show, but we thought the insane rides on display were worth a look back, as the traditional car-show circuit gets started and run through the beginning of next year.
Every year for SEMA, car companies and specialty tuners bring the coolest and craziest modified cars in their arsenal. Last year’s SEMA show hosted more than 60,000 buyers of aftermarket car parts and introduced more than 2,000 new products.
But because this is SEMA, showgoers get more than they would at the average car show, such as this Jeep rock crawler, ...
Then there's the KIRA Van. It's a go-anywhere exploration vehicle built by a former Disney Imagineer.
The most beautiful car at the show. It's called Aquarius, and it evokes the Moderne movement of the early 20th century.
In addition to aftermarket guys, the big-name car companies were present, too. Here, Toyota showed off a modified hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan dressed up to look like a time machine from 'Back to the Future.'
In addition to the movie-themed cars, the Japanese automaker also showed off its Tonka Truck 4Runner.
Toyota wasn't done with the off-road theme. In fact, they turned a Sienna minivan into a blacked-out off-road beast.
... street car guise. Both come with a turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine instead of the traditional Ford GT V8.
One of Porsche's rare 918 hybrid hypercars sat next to one of its corporate cousins, the Lamborghini Aventador.
