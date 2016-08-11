An elite dating app is trying its luck in edgy Berlin

The Inner Circle The Inner Circle cofounders David Vermeulen and Michael Krayenhoff.

Edgy Berlin might not seem like the most obvious city for an elite dating app to launch in but that’s exactly where The Inner Circle expanded to last last month as it looks to appeal to an increasing number of Europeans.

Shortly after the launch, one tech worker in Berlin told Business Insider that they couldn’t see the app taking off in the city.

But The Inner Circle, which vets people’s LinkedIn profiles before letting them onto its app, already boasts several thousand users in the city, according to cofounder Michael Krayenhoff.

“We have 6,000 members in Berlin and are on track to have 20,000 members by the end of October,” said Krayenhoff, who launched the dating platform in London in 2013.”Berlin has been going exceptionally well, especially in the tech startup scene.”

In contrast to more established dating apps like Tinder and Happn, where it’s all about speed and getting through profiles, The Inner Circle allows people to share considerably more information about themselves beyond a short bio. People arrange meetups at high-end venues and they can let overseas members know if they’re planning to visit a particular city in the near future.

In Berlin, The Inner Circle is proving popular with Berlin-based male designers, architects, and startup founders, according to Krayenhoff. Berlin-based females in marketing, architecture, and environmental roles are also using the app in abundance, he said. “Our Berlin market consists of people in more creative industries,” explained Krayenhoff.

For every person that’s accepted onto (or into) The Inner Circle, another is turned away. The platform has 125,000 users in total with an additional 110,000 on the waiting list, according to Krayenhoff.

“At the end of the day we are looking to create a close network of like-minded, inspiring singles who are kicking arse in their profession,” he said. “Whether they are from the creative or corporate world, it’s about having that ambition and zest for life. And it’s these qualities that makes The Inner Circle work for our members around the world.”

Currently The Inner Circle is active in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, Paris and Stockholm, as well as London and Berlin. The app is due to launch in the US on October 12 when it goes live in New York City.

The company makes money through a premium version of its app and a number of events that it puts on throughout the year including a polo event in Richmond, South West London, which is taking place this Saturday, with tickets costing £25 each.

Krayenhoff said the company doesn’t need to take any investment at this stage as it’s cash flow positive and growing.

