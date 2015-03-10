The initial impressions of the Apple Watch are not great

AP The Apple Watch

After Apple announced the Apple Watch, people from the press were allowed some time to briefly test it.

The snap reactions aren’t great. The consensus seems to be that the watch is confusing to use.

These aren’t full reviews, of course. Perhaps when people wear a watch for a week it becomes easier to use. And perhaps after a week of use it seems indispensable. For now, though, here’s what people are saying.

Stephen Pulvirent at Bloomberg: “Since the first Apple Watch announcement in September 2014, Apple has been touting the digital crown as a groundbreaking interface that will set the Apple Watch apart from its competition. So how is it in practice? On first use, the device felt a little confusing and clumsy. Sometimes it seemed to do one thing; at other times, just the opposite. The display doesn’t use the familiar pinch-to-zoom gesture used on the iPhone and it seems like the interplay between tapping, swiping, and turning the crown will take some getting used to.”

