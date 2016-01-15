The Infiniti we've been waiting for is here

Infiniti introduced the 2017 Infiniti Q60 coupe this week at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show.

At last year’s show, Infiniti gave us a glimpse of the concept version of the successor to the G-Series.

Now, the Hong Kong-based automaker is finally ready to show us the real-deal production version of the car.

“As the third-generation version of Infiniti’s iconic sports coupe, the new Q60 builds on Infiniti’s brand heritage and history of technology leadership,” Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said in Detroit.

“It reinforces Infiniti’s reputation for performance, elegance and driver-focused design.”

The new third-generation Q60 will serve as a complement to the mid-size Q50 sedan at the heart of Infiniti’s lineup.

Power for the Q60 comes from a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged VR-Series V6 engine, available in both 300-horsepower and 400-horsepower guise.

Infiniti has not released the new coupe’s performance numbers, but expect this thing to be seriously quick.

Like the Q50, the Q60 will be available with Infiniti’s adjustable Dynamic Digital Suspension as well as a second-generation version of the company’s drive-by-wire steering system.

For a decade, the Infiniti G-Series sedan and coupe offered customers a stylish alternative to Europe’s perennial sport sedans.

At the height of its reign, the G-Series accounted for more than half of Infiniti’s sales.

With the arrival of the Q50 as the company’s primary mid-size luxury sedan in 2014, the G-Series was left to carry the torch with minimal updates, and a different name: the Q40 sedan and the Q60 coupe.

Now that Q40 production has officially ended, it’s now time for a new Q60 coupe.

Infiniti has not yet announced official pricing for the new Q60, but when it hits showrooms, expect the Q60 to compete with industry standouts like Audi’s A5, BMW’s 4-Series, Cadillac’s ATS Coupe and Mercedes’ C-Class Coupe.

