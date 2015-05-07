A wildly popular food site will now text restaurant recommendations directly to you

The Infatuation is a restaurant review site with a sense of humour. You can find exactly what you’re looking for by using a number of different categories — some that are more practical, like location and cuisine type, and some that are more objective, like “impressing out of towners,” “adventurous eating” and even “scoping hot girls/guys.”

Founded in 2009 by former music industry execs Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang, it now hosts hundreds of reviews of restaurants in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, and Denver.

The company just unveiled a new feature called “Text Rex,” where you can get a personalised restaurant recommendation from an Infatuation staff member over text message.

Rather than use a complex system of ratings and anonymous recommendations like most restaurant review sites do, with Text Rex you’re talking with a real, live person.

We signed up to try Text Rex, and it was even easier than we expected. After receiving a text from the Text Rex number, we responded to a few questions from an Infatuation team member before they shared their recommendation.

The whole process took only a few minutes.

You can sign up to try Text Rex (currently in beta in New York only) here.

