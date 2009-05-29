The Infamous "Suzanne Researched This" Commercial (VIDEO)

After we linked to the discussion of the henpecked man whose wife made him buy a house he didn’t want, several people pointed us to the infamous “Suzanne Researched This” ad for Century 21 made in 2006.



Basically, the commercial touts the fact that your Century 21 broker will team up with your browbeating wife and guilt you into buying the home you can’t afford. It must be watched. We still think it kind of might be a parody.



