These Infamous 'Bitcoin Pizzas' Are Now Worth $US6 Million

Earlier this year, we checked in on the story of ‘The Bitcoin Pizzas.’

As Internet lore has it, on May 18, 2010, Jacksonville resident Laszlo Hanyecz announced on Bitcointalk.org he would pay someone 10,000 BTC to order him two pizzas. At that time, 10,000 Bitcoin was worth $US25.

Four days later, Bitcointalk.org user jarcos obliged. Hanyecz posted the proof: two piping hot “The Works” pizzas from Papa John’s.

Our first post from this April quoted the price of Bitcoin at $US234, which meant the pizzas were now worth $US2.3 million.

Today, Bitcoin prices now stand at more than $US600.

Which means that pizza is now worth more than $US6 million.

There’s actually a site, Ounce.me, that has live “Bitcoin Pizza” quotes. Here’s a snapshot from earlier today:

We hope those pizzas were really, really good.

