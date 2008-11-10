The Inevitable Lipstick Index Is Here

Caroline Waxler

Yep, that old sucky economy warhorse. The gist is that women couldn’t afford luxuries in the depression but wanted to buy something to treat themselves. Something small, cheap, and with a big impact. Lipstick. During the Depression sales went up and according to the NY Times Styles section today they’re up again: 40%. And the colours that are hot? Not blood red, but rather muted pinks and browns. We really are depressed.

