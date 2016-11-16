The industries with the biggest, and smallest, gender pay gaps in Australia

Greg Wood/AFP/GettyImages

Finding a job which pays women the same as men is still a challenge in Australia.

The worst offending industry is the finance sector. The gender pay gap there is shrinking, a little, but women still on average earn one-third less than their male counterparts doing the same work.

Women make up half of the nation’s work force but earn only 77% of men’s average full-time income, according to the latest gender equality scorecard from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

“The data confirms gender pay gaps in favour of men in every industry and the under-representation of women in management and leadership roles,” says agency director Libby Lyons.

The average full-time female employee took home $26,853 less than the average male employee in 2015-16, with the salary difference rising to $93,884 at the top level of management.

Women are also under-represented in leadership roles, holding just 16.3% of CEO and 37.4% of all manager roles.

Here’s an industry breakdown on the gender pay gap:

Source: Workplace Gender Equality Agency

The third year of data collected by Workplace Gender Equality Agency covers 12,000 employers and four million employees.

The gender pay gap shrunk by most in administrative and support services.

The gender pay gaps increased in construction and rental, hiring and real estate services over the past two years.

However, more than 70% of employers report they have policies in place to support gender equality.

“There’s no question we are seeing movement in the right direction, but it’s still too slow,” says Lyons.

“The Agency will continue to work with employers to help them drive better workplace gender equality across their organisations.”

A gender pay gap is the difference between the average earnings of males and females expressed as a percentage of male earnings.

