The Indonesian Newspaper That Ran Mark Textor's 'Porn Star' Tweets Thinks He's A Politician

This morning Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper published tweets from Mark Textor which likened the country’s foreign affairs minister Marty Natalegawa to a 1970’s Filipino porn star.

But it appears the newspaper has described Textor, a Liberal Party adviser, as a politician. Kompas’ headline on the story reads “Politisi Australia Sebut Menlu Indonesia Mirip Bintang Porno”.

Translated to English (by Google) this is:

Australian Politicians Call Indonesia Similar Secretary Porn Stars

We ran this past someone fluent in Bahasa Indonesia, who confirmed the article describes Textor as a politician, not a political adviser.

It is not just the headline. The description is repeated in the opening paragraph of the article. “There’s no mention that he is a political adviser or what his role is exactly,” our translator said.

This has also been confirmed by an academic at a major Australian university, who lectures in Indonesian studies: “The Kompas article refers to Textor definitely as an Australian politician from the Liberal Party, not a political advisor.”

While it doesn’t change the inflammatory nature of the comments, it positions Textor as an Australian elected representative and not a private adviser. Indonesians are already angry about this and failing to make the distinction can’t be helpful.

The series of tweets — which Textor has since deleted — came as Australian and Indonesian relations reached their lowest point in years.

Earlier this week The Guardian and The ABC published documents which show Australian spies listened in to the Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s phone in August 2009.

They also bugged his wife’s mobile, and monitored other senior Indonesian politicians and the president’s confidants.

Textor published the tweets after Indonesia called for an apology from Australia. In one he wrote “Apology demanded from Australia by a bloke who looks like a 1970s Pilipino [sic] porn star and has ethics to match”.

Indonesia has suspended military co-operation over the media reports, which use documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. It has also recalled its ambassador from Canberra and is said to be considering further sanctions.

