MEET THE MELLONS: How Some Irish Potato Farmers Became A Wall Street Dynasty

With contemporaries like the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers, the Mellons are often overlooked in discussions of families who amassed incredible fortunes during and after the Gilded Age.It doesn’t help that the Mellon family’s rags-to-riches story has settings that are far from picturesque — the farmlands of Ireland before the potato famine, and the industrial city of Pittsburgh.



However, the family’s shrewd investments always put them on the cutting edge of technology during a period of mass industrialisation: an easy formula for unimaginable riches.

What sets the Mellon dynasty apart from many others is the diversity of their wealth. At the turn of the twentieth century, the Mellons acquired significant interests in major oil, steel, aluminium, and coal companies — and still keep their family name on a major bank, BNY Mellon, to boot. Descendants of the architects of the Mellon family’s wealth have been born into prosperity, but have largely protected, rather than enhanced, the family fortune.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.