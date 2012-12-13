MEET THE MELLONS: How Some Irish Potato Farmers Became A Wall Street Dynasty

With contemporaries like the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers, the Mellons are often overlooked in discussions of families who amassed incredible fortunes during and after the Gilded Age.It doesn’t help that the Mellon family’s rags-to-riches story has settings that are far from picturesque — the farmlands of Ireland before the potato famine, and the industrial city of Pittsburgh.
However, the family’s shrewd investments always put them on the cutting edge of technology during a period of mass industrialisation: an easy formula for unimaginable riches.
What sets the Mellon dynasty apart from many others is the diversity of their wealth. At the turn of the twentieth century, the Mellons acquired significant interests in major oil, steel, aluminium, and coal companies — and still keep their family name on a major bank, BNY Mellon, to boot. Descendants of the architects of the Mellon family’s wealth have been born into prosperity, but have largely protected, rather than enhanced, the family fortune.
In the old country, the Mellons were a family of farmers. The family house, pictured to the right, has been converted into the Ulster American Folk Park Museum. At the age of five, Thomas and his family emigrated to the U.S.
In his autobiography, Thomas recounts finding The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin when he was 14, which made him yearn for a future greater than farming.
Thomas attended the Western University of Pennsylvania (currently University of Pittsburgh). After graduation, he worked as a clerk for the county and opened his own practice located in Pittsburgh in 1839.
By all accounts, the courtship was especially long and frustrating due to the social gap between Mellon and Negley. Mellon wrote 'A radical reform is needed in the art of courtship. As its object is so important, I would have it conducted in an open, candid, earnest, truthful and practical spirit.'
The couple had 8 children, of which Andrew and Richard are the most well-known.
The country house was a family getaway. It also provided a great place for Thomas and Sarah Jane to share their mutual passion for horticulture, which the latter studied at school.
After being elected to the bench, Thomas' investments laid the foundation for the family fortune with investments in coal and real estate.
Thomas was elected as an assistant judge in Allegheny County in 1859. That same year, he invested in his first coal property, and developed a friendship with James B. Corey, a major player in Pittsburgh coal. While serving, Mellon invested heavily in Pittsburgh real estate, whose value more than doubled during the 1860s.
Thomas retired from the bench in 1869 to open T. Mellon & Sons. In 2007, Mellon Financial Corporation (the descendant of Thomas' bank) and Bank of New York merged to become BNY Mellon.
In 1882, Thomas retired for good and turned the company over to his sons -- primarily Andrew, who had gone to school at his alma mater. Soon thereafter, the two would demonstrate prescient judgment and provided funding to different industries, which in turn caused the family fortune to multiply.
In 1889, the brothers gave a loan to the Pittsburgh Reduction Company, which eventually became ALCOA.
This firm had a patent on processing aluminium. By 1907, Andrew Mellon used financial leverage to gain control of the company, which changed its name to aluminium Company of America, or ALCOA. ALCOA has a virtual monopoly on North American aluminium.
In 1899, Andrew Mellon started Union Steel, which later merged with U.S. Steel to form the world's largest steel company. Two years later, he gave a loan to Gulf Oil, and bought the owner out in 1907. Gulf Oil became Chevron through a series of mergers.
In 1913, the brothers founded the Mellon Institute of Industrial Research in honour of their father. It which became an independent research centre in 1927, and merged into the Carnegie-Mellon University in 1967.
McMullen's father was a major shareholder in Guinness. The marriage would last from 1900 until 1912, when a divorce was granted due to McMullen's adultery and desertion. Their separation was a bitter process that caused much angst for their two children, Paul and Alisa.
With his fortune at its peak, Andrew was named Treasury Secretary in 1921. Richard became President of Mellon Bank.
During the 1920s, Andrew was the third wealthiest taxpayer in America behind Henry Ford and John D. Rockefeller. He cut marginal tax rates exceptionally while increasing tax revenues and the share of the tax burden that came from the wealthiest incomes.
Designed by architect Jules Henri de Sibour and built by Stanley McCormick, this building located close to Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. has been designated a National Historical Landmark and has been added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
An attempt was made to impeach Mellon in 1932, so he left the Treasury to become Ambassador to England.
He was accused of having a vested interest in the import tariffs he was setting, ownership of sea vessels, giving preferential tax treatment to his own companies, and having unlawful business interests with whiskey, aluminium, and the Soviet Union.
He donated $15 million to fund the National Gallery of Art -- and offered his collection of paintings and sculptures valued at over $25 million to help fill the gallery.
The popular president apparently had a grudge against the wealthy businessman. Alleged discrepancies in Mellon's income tax returns became the subject of a two-year civil action. Mellon was found not guilty just months after his death in 1937.
He was Time magazine's cover for the week of May 28, 1928, and was even featured on a stamp which commemorated the 100-year anniversary of his birth.
Meanwhile, Richard turned some park land his father bought into a full fledged amusement park in 1931.
Unlike his brother Andrew, Richard chose to donate to his faith rather than the arts. He died in December 1933, before construction on the church was completed.
Andrew's son Paul didn't share his father's excellence in business, but made up for it by marrying rich.
His wife, Rachel 'Bunny' Lambert, was the daughter of Gillette President Gerard Barnes Lambert Sr. At 102 years old, Bunny is now the matriarch of the Mellon dynasty.
Via Vanity Fair's James Reginato:
'People have this idea of her as a recluse, but she's had a full life. She hasn't been out and about as much as you might expect a socialite to be, but she's done exactly what she wanted. She never wanted to bother with a lot of boring people, and when you have your own airport, it helps.
This is her primary residence -- a 4,000-acre Oak Spring Farms in Upperville, VA. The picture is from a tour of her gardens she gave to Vanity Fair in 2010.
Recently, she's put some of it up for sale including the family compound in Cape Cod and their home in Antigua.
The heiress reportedly donated over $7 million to Edwards' campaign and related non-profits. Those funds were allegedly used to cover up Edwards' infamous affair with Rielle Hunter.
But who can worry when your father-in-law's brother is portrayed on a hit TV show 75 years after his death?
In the third season of Boardwalk Empire, Mellon appears in multiple episodes in a recurring role as Treasury Secretary. He is portrayed by James Cromwell.
