The Incredible Transformation Of Shanghai In Two Photos Tells The Story Of China's Growth

Historical Pics today tweeted these two photos which show just how quickly Shanghai has developed over three decades.

This tweet shows the Chinese city’s waterfront before and after China’s incredible growth period.

Shanghai in 1987 vs 2013. pic.twitter.com/LST240e6hR — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) June 2, 2014

On the banks of the Huangpu River, The Bund’s growth since the late 1980s to today is an example of the Asian nation’s rapid expansion, thirst for Australian resources and economic strength.

In 1990 Shanghai’s population was about 13 million people. A figure which has almost doubled today.

By populous Shanghai is the country’s biggest city, home to about 24 million people in 2013, with the UN estimating the city’s population density is about 8,265 people per square kilometre.

