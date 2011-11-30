The Incredible Swing In The German Yield Curve

This is a great chart tweeted out by Reuters Jamie McGeever comparing the German yield curve to the yield curve three weeks ago.



Two things to note: Short term German yields are now negative, a sign of extreme demand for the most liquid, safe products across the continent.

And on the other hand, the longer part of the curve is now yielding more, as concerns creep into German credit.

Pretty remarkable.

The dark line is the current curve.

Photo: Jamie McGeever

