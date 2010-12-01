The Incredible Stupidity Of Investigating Google For Acting Like A Search Engine

Photo: Kim Scarborough

I did a search at Google today for “cars” and was shocked. Rather than list links allowing me to search for “cars” on Bing, Yahoo, Baidu, Voila, Naver and Yandex, Google instead favoured its own search results. I’m glad the EU will be investigating whether this favoritism violates anti-trust laws.Read the rest at Search Engine Land →



