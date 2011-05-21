The Nets And Other Awesome Toys Of Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov

Julie Zeveloff
prokhorov

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Business Insider

New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has a pretty fabulous life.The self-made billionaire from Russia is the 39th richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $13.5 billion according to Forbes.

Americans got to know him last year, purchased an 80% stake in the New Jersey Nets, as well as 45% of their yet-to-be-built home in Brooklyn.

The billionaire, a bachelor, is a known playboy and adventurer who loves to throw around money.

He owns a yacht, though it makes him seasick, and once filmed daredevil stunts on a jet ski and hired a production company to set the spectacle to music.

This is Mikhail Prokhorov, the third richest man in Russia and 39th richest man in the world.

His Moscow home has an indoor pool, party room, and massive gym.

Here's the party room.

And here is the gym, complete with virtual ski machine.

He's even got a Kalashnikov assault rifle -- it was made for special forces.

Prokhorov keeps a model of his yacht, Solemar, in his home. He says the boat makes him seasick.

Here's the real thing: it reportedly cost $45 million. Prokhorov uses it for jet skiing.

Source

He also owns two private jets, a Gulfstream V that cost $45 million...

Source

And a $30 million Falcon 990.

Source

His watch, a Pierre Kunz Red Gold Tourbillon, cost $138,000.

Source

He paid $150 million to launch Snob, a magazine aimed at Russia's global elite, in 2010.

Source

And in March, he picked up North Island in Seychelles for around $35 million. It came with a small hotel.

Source

He almost bought this $750 million French estate in 2008, but backed out. The failed deal set him back $55 million.

Source

Of course the Nets, whom he bought for a reported $200 million, are his best toy of all.

He doesn't own an apartment in New York (yet), but we can't wait until he does (neither can the city's brokers).

Prokhorov was recently named one of the 100 most important people in New York real estate.

Click here to see the top 10 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.