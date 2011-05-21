The Nets And Other Awesome Toys Of Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Business Insider
New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has a pretty fabulous life.The self-made billionaire from Russia is the 39th richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $13.5 billion according to Forbes.
Americans got to know him last year, purchased an 80% stake in the New Jersey Nets, as well as 45% of their yet-to-be-built home in Brooklyn.
The billionaire, a bachelor, is a known playboy and adventurer who loves to throw around money.
He owns a yacht, though it makes him seasick, and once filmed daredevil stunts on a jet ski and hired a production company to set the spectacle to music.
And in March, he picked up North Island in Seychelles for around $35 million. It came with a small hotel.
He almost bought this $750 million French estate in 2008, but backed out. The failed deal set him back $55 million.
He doesn't own an apartment in New York (yet), but we can't wait until he does (neither can the city's brokers).
