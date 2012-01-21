This Unbelievable Motor Home Will Replace Your Car, House, Boat And Everything Else You Own

Travis Okulski
Elemment Palazzo

Photo: Courtesy Marchi Mobile

Motorhomes have always been a fun way to see the country and take a vacation with the family. However, it seems that there are always drawbacks.While the luxuries on board are amazing for a moving vehicle, they are not close to the same as those found in mansions or on land.

The same can even be said for many yachts.

But now, German company Marchi Mobile is going towards the ultra-high end market with the Elemment Palazzo.

The Palazzo looks like nothing you have ever seen on the road before. Unlike other motorhomes, this one is truly a house on wheels.

With extravagant bedrooms, full-size bathrooms, a sitting area, and a roof deck, the Palazzo could be a serious replacement for every place that you live.

There are even different versions that can be used as shuttles or promotional vehicles. The home version featured here starts at the discount price of $3 million.

But with only five built per year, you will not have to worry about pulling up next to another one at a stop light.

From the outside, the Palazzo is quite interesting looking. Love it or hate it, you have to admit it's unique.

The cockpit features swivel chairs and a very unique propeller layout for the windshield wiper.

The entertaining area is bright and open during the day, thanks to bright colours and a beautiful skylight.

At night, unique lighting adds a new dimension to the Palazzo.

And yes, the outside is also lit in the same fashion at night. The lighting can even be customised based on the owner's requests.

The master suite looks larger and better appointed than many New York apartments.

Off the master bedroom is an ensuite bathroom. Even the bathroom looks larger than apartments we've seen.

Attached to the master suite is this lounge area. The skylight really makes the space appear even more open.

All of the space wasn't wasted on the master suite, the second bedroom is just as luxurious.

These stairs pop down to take you upstairs.

And once you make it to the roof, a deck similar to what we see on yachts is there to greet you.

The Palazzo is simply massive.

But if white isn't your colour, don't worry. It can be had in gold as well!

Now take a look at the scene in Detroit.

