This Unbelievable Motor Home Will Replace Your Car, House, Boat And Everything Else You Own

Photo: Courtesy Marchi Mobile

Motorhomes have always been a fun way to see the country and take a vacation with the family. However, it seems that there are always drawbacks.While the luxuries on board are amazing for a moving vehicle, they are not close to the same as those found in mansions or on land.



The same can even be said for many yachts.

But now, German company Marchi Mobile is going towards the ultra-high end market with the Elemment Palazzo.

The Palazzo looks like nothing you have ever seen on the road before. Unlike other motorhomes, this one is truly a house on wheels.

With extravagant bedrooms, full-size bathrooms, a sitting area, and a roof deck, the Palazzo could be a serious replacement for every place that you live.

There are even different versions that can be used as shuttles or promotional vehicles. The home version featured here starts at the discount price of $3 million.

But with only five built per year, you will not have to worry about pulling up next to another one at a stop light.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.