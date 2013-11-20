This Chart Shows The Incredible Decline Of 'Call Of Duty' On The PC

Kyle Russell

While not as big as “Grand Theft Auto,” the “Call Of Duty” franchise is one of the few series in video games that can be expected to have a smash hit with every release.

That holds true for the latest entry in the series, “Call of Duty: Ghosts.” As Kotaku’s Owen Good notes, retailers ordered a billion dollars worth of copies from Activision for the holiday season. On top of that, many copies will likely be sold in the digital stores available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

There’s only one place where the series seems to no longer thrive: the PC, the bastion of hardcore gamers and the platform where “Call of Duty” got its start in 2003.

Steam is a digital store and gaming platform created by Valve and embraced by most of the PC gaming community. Valve collects (with permission) a massive amount of data about gamers on its platform, including the specs of their systems and what they’re playing. SteamGraph is a tool that lets you manipulate and look at that data.

Below is a chart of the number of active players over time for every entry in the series going back to “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.” As you can see, the peak number of active players has steadily declined with each release, falling over 60% in just three years.

Call of duty on pc playersSteamGraph

