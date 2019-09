Steve Carell’s latest movie, “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” bombed at the box office this weekend.



With a $10.3 million debut, “Wonderstone” is Carell’s lowest wide release box-office debut.

Here are the opening grosses from Carell’s last 10 films. Cartoons are usually the actor’s big draw to theatres.

Photo: Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider

