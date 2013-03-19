'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone' Bombs in theatres—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Warner Bros.

“The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” was no magical obstacle for “Oz the Great and Powerful.“This was the first time Steve Carell and Jim Carrey teamed up since the immensely successful “Bruce Almighty” a decade earlier. Of course, that was back when Carrey was a big blockbuster draw, and Carell wasn’t a ubiquitous household name.



Unfortunately, the film took in nowhere near as much as the 2003 comedy. Instead, “Wonderstone” is one of the smallest openings ever for both Carell and Carrey in a wide 3,160 theatre release.

Even Halle Berry’s thriller “The Call” about a 911 operator coming to the aid of a young woman performed better than the magic show.

“Oz,” meanwhile, is performing well in its second week. Despite nearly a 47 per cent dip in theatres from last week, the film is keeping on par with how “Alice in Wonderland” performed in 2010. That film went on to earn $1 billion at theatres worldwide.

Out of the top 10 this week include Colin Farrell’s “Dead Man Down” and “The Last Exorcism Part II” after three weeks in theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Weinstein Company’s cartoon “Escape from Planet Earth” earned another $2.3 million in week five. With little competition in the kid category at theatres the film hasn’t performed immensely well with $53.5 million worldwide. The film cost an estimated $40 million to produce.

9. Nicholas Sparks’ “Safe Haven” drops two spots with $2.5 million. Of Sparks’ eight film adaptations, the Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel romance is the third highest grossing to date.

8. “Silver Linings Playbook” still manages to stay at the same pace in theatres earning $2.58 million in week 18. The Oscar-nominated film starring Jennifer Lawrence has now crossed the $200 million mark worldwide.

7. “21 and Over” took in another $2.6 million in its third week. The Relativity comedy has failed to duplicate the immense success of low-budgeted similar film “Project X” from last year. That film earned more than $100 million at theatres. By week three, that movie grossed nearly $50 million domestically. “21 and Over” has earned $21.9 million worldwide.

6. The Rock’s “Snitch” drops one more spot this week with $3.5 million. The film, which is estimated to have a $15 million budget, has earned more than $37 million worldwide.

5. After a month and a half, “Identity Thief” continues to sit near the top of the box office earning another $4.5 million. While the majority of the film’s earnings have been at home, the comedy has grossed $125.9 million worldwide to date.

4. “Jack the Giant Slayer” falls two spots with new films out this week earning $6.2 million. The nearly $200 million film to produce has earned but $76.5 million worldwide. Currently, its foreign earnings are accounting for less than 30 per cent of the film’s earnings.

3. “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” did not have a magical debut. The film’s $10.3 million debut is one of the lowest openings for actors Steve Carell and Jim Carrey. When the two last teamed up in 2003 for “Bruce Almighty” the film opened to a huge $68 million. Though analysts didn’t see “Wonderstone” earning anywhere near that sum, the comedy was estimated to earn closer to $15 million.

2. “The Call” featuring Halle Berry managed to rake in $17.1 million opening weekend. The TriStar thriller cost an estimated $13 million to produce and opened in nearly 600 less theatres than “Wonderstone.”

1. No surprise here. With little competition, “Oz the Great and Powerful” wins the box office for the second week in a row earning another $42.2 million. The “Wizard of Oz” prequel is doing just as well overseas as it is at home which is good news for Disney. The film has now earned $281.8 million worldwide.

