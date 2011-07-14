The Awesome Benefits That Rookie Employees Should Milk While They Can

Photo: ::sämyii:: via Flickr

Hundreds of my Stanford students graduated last month and are about to enter new jobs, along with hundreds of thousands who graduated from other universities. They will all be “rookies” yet again in their careers. Conventional wisdom tells us to get past the rookie stage in our career and grow into something more “elevated and respected.”Yet, I will buck conventional wisdom and suggest that there are some amazing advantages to being a rookie that new employees should milk while they can. Also, specific strategies exist which rookies can deploy within the first few days and weeks on the job and there are a few common mistakes they can avoid.



First let me offer some of the benefits.

Enjoy the “honeymoon period.” They have wooed you and now they have you. During the first several weeks, the firm most likely will be going out of its way to welcome you and be sure your needs are met. Enjoy this period of employment. Take time to get to know your new colleagues and surroundings. Revel in the newness of it all, while also getting down to work and showing them they made the right decision.

Remember you’re not expected to know it all. You can use your position as a rookie to ask questions about how procedures are done (and why), bringing fresh eyes to old ways of doing things. Within the first few weeks, try to seek out mentors, both formal ones within the hierarchy of the firm, but also informal advisors who have wisdom and institutional history which you clearly lack. I recall a friend’s parent who over dinner wouldn’t ask “what did you learn in school today?” but rather “what questions did you ask today?” This emphasised the value of asking thoughtful questions to build relationships and increase learning.

Start fresh. You can create new practices (like zeroing your email inbox daily or taking up yoga over lunch) as you start a new job. Unlike New Year’s resolutions, which often go awry, new practices that you build into your work week can become habits. Switch by Chip and Dan Heath is a phenomenal guide to make personal and professional changes when change is hard. Day one on a new job is a great time to begin anew.

To get the most out of these advantages, rookies need to deploy specific strategies to successfully leverage their newness. I could write a whole book on this subject, but will limit myself to only three lessons:

1. Develop allies before you need them. My colleague Steve Mellas calls this “putting cookies into the cookie jar before you take any out.” Build a network by helping others; learn about their needs and priorities, and support them in meeting their objectives while still getting your own work done.

2. Embrace your confusion if you don’t know what to do. Many managers try to hide or deny they don’t have an immediate answer for a vexing problem they face when new on the job. While it’s important to not appear weak, a rookie can learn and exercise Jentz and Murphy’s methodology for reflective inquiry and action. Using this proven methodology a rookie can work through a simple five-step process to engage colleagues in an inquiry that ultimately leads to action but only after working collaboratively to understand the problem and issue from many points of view.

3. Learn from your cringe moments. We’ve all had them: those moments where we realise we’ve made a huge mistake and it’s clear to many we’ve goofed. Mellas and I termed these “cringe moments” while Jentz and Murphy call them “Oh No moments” (ostensibly because an editor wouldn’t condone the scatological language they really wanted to use.) We make mistakes worse if we don’t stop to learn from them, and cringe moments are the best teacher. Don’t miss these lessons.

Finally, let me offer few items I’d urge rookies to avoid when communicating inside a new organisation:

• Limit references to the past. We’ve all experienced the person who began too many sentences with “When I was at…we did it this way…” While the firm hired you, in part, for your past experience, decide when and how often you need to use the name of the firm or school from which you came.

• Avoid considering “differences” as “wrong.” Just because your past experience reflected another way to process travel and expense reports or celebrate retirements doesn’t meant that the new firm’s customs and traditions are incorrect; they’re simply different. Resist the urge to consider everything “new” as “bad.” Sometimes you may be right, but it’s probably better kept as a silent reflection or journal entry than a public comment.

I’ve been fascinated with the unique benefits of being a rookie for years now and wish all rookies reading this the very best as they begin a new chapter professionally. It’s an exciting time when we enter a new firm or a new position, accept the challenges, benefit from the lessons, and enjoy the ride.

Note: JD Schramm has a forthcoming book on the topic of success strategies for rookie employees. He says: “Recently I finished a class at Penn’s Graduate School of Education taught by former Harvard Education School Dean Jerry Murphy entitled “Taking Charge in a Difficult New Job.” Murphy provided us with some great strategies for success as a rookie, which I combined with some tips I developed while creating a course with Steve Mellas at NYU’s Stern School of Business for today’s blog post.”

