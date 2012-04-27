Watch The Incredible 70-Year Evolution Of The Batman Logo

Rodrigo Rojas has created a video that tracks the amazing 70-year mutation of the iconic Batman logo from its initial conception to later interpretations. (Who can forget Batman and Superman vs. Alien and Predator?)The evolution follows everything: 1940’s DC comics, the classic Adam West series, films, video games, even the not-so-classic Batman and Superman vs. etc, etc.



It’s fascinating to see the transformation from clunky to chic. Sometimes the bat sign has a face or eyes, other times it is sleek and black.

Batman junkies, enjoy.

