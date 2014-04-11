How A Logo's Colour Manipulates Your Emotions

Andrew Hone/Getty Images Red Bull’s logo is a great fit for the intense, athletic image of the brand.

Some brands are instantly recognisable by the colour of their logos. Bright yellow arches on the horizon let you know a McDonald’s is nearby. There’s a good chance a big brown truck is delivering packages for UPS.

These colours are forever associated with these companies, but what emotions are they triggering in your subconscious?

FinancesOnline.com and Ruby Media Group gathered some findings from colour psychology research and put together a report explaining the primary colour associations behind some of the most recognisable logos:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.