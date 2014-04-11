How A Logo's Colour Manipulates Your Emotions

Andrew Hone/Getty ImagesRed Bull’s logo is a great fit for the intense, athletic image of the brand.
Some brands are instantly recognisable by the colour of their logos. Bright yellow arches on the horizon let you know a McDonald’s is nearby. There’s a good chance a big brown truck is delivering packages for UPS.
These colours are forever associated with these companies, but what emotions are they triggering in your subconscious?
FinancesOnline.com and Ruby Media Group gathered some findings from colour psychology research and put together a report explaining the primary colour associations behind some of the most recognisable logos:
Red is associated with fire and blood, and evokes intensity, action, emotion, passion, trust, and aggression.
Blue is associated with the sky and sea, and evokes comfort, faith, conservativeness, understanding, clarity, calm, and trust.
Purple is associated with royalty, and evokes luxury, glamour, power, nostalgia, romance, and introspection.
Orange is associated with sunshine and the tropics, and evokes happiness, enthusiasm, creativity, determination, and stimulation of mental activity.
Black is associated with the night, and evokes mystery, formality, boldness, seriousness, and luxury.
Brown is associated with Mother Earth, and evokes reliability, nurturing, support, and dependability.
FinancesOnline.com also took a look at the price value and evolution of some of the world's most famous logos.
