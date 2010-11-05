Peak Oil Guru Robert Hirsch Gives The Definitive Guide To The Coming Energy Fiasco

There is no greater advocate of peak oil than Robert Hirsch, who directed America’s nuclear energy program in the 1970s and authored the first major warning to the Energy Department in 2005.



Hirsch repeated his warning at last month’s ASPO-USA conference and said the time has come to adjust your lifestyle and portfolio.

His advice: Sell most stocks. Get out of bonds. Buy annuities and gold. Move closer to public transit and shopping centres, and get a Prius.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.