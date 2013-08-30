What Strike? It's Still Possible To Eat At Almost Every Fast Food Restaurant In America

Brian Snyder/Reuters A customer watches fast food workers strike at a Wendy’s in Boston.

Today, thousands of fast food workers

went on strikefor higher wages.

The strike has been touted by organisers as the industry’s largest in history. The workers are seeking wages of $US15 an hour.

But despite demonstrations in 58 cities, the strikes appeared to do little to rattle the industry today.

Judging by dozens of tweets and photos about the event, most protesters were outside. This left customers free to order inside.

While restaurants in some places temporarily shut down because they had too few employees, many targeted restaurants operated under normal conditions, according to the Associated Press.

In New York, things appeared to business as usual. The AP wrote:

In New York, City Council Speaker Christine Quinn joined about 300 to 400 workers and supporters Thursday in a march before the group flooded into a McDonald’s near the Empire State Building. Shortly after the demonstration, however, the restaurant seemed to be operating normally, and a few customers said they hadn’t heard of the movement. The same was true at a McDonald’s a few blocks away.

The AP noted that since the organisers had made their plans public in an effort to get workers to participate in the strike, managers had time to adjust their staffing levels prior to today’s events.

Despite the relatively low impact of the strikes, a protesting worker interviewed by Business Insider said he wasn’t deterred.

“It’s something I’m doing for my coworkers and out of respect for myself,” Nick Williams, a 28-year-old McDonald’s worker from Indianapolis, said. “My voice will be heard no matter what.”

