The Impact Of Anti-Gun Laws On Gun Sales

Yesterday we wrote about surging gun sales and surging gun stocks.Apparently a big part of the boom lately has been the fear/belief that Obama will get re-elected, and then as a lame duck push through a fresh batch of strict gun regulations.



Of course, there are already gun regulations that have gone through (bans on various weapons, waiting periods, background checks, etc.).

So what’s been the impact?

We’ll let the gun companies tell you that in their own words.

This is from the 10-K of gunmaker Sturm, Ruger:

Until November 30, 1998, the “Brady Law” mandated a nationwide five-day waiting period and background check prior to the purchase of a handgun. As of November 30, 1998, the National Instant Check System, which applies to both handguns and long guns, replaced the five-day waiting period. The Company believes that the “Brady Law” and the National Instant Check System have not had a significant effect on the Company’s sales of firearms, nor does it anticipate any significant impact on sales in the future.

On September 13, 1994, the “Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act” banned so-called “assault weapons.” All the Company’s then-manufactured commercially-sold long guns were exempted by name as “legitimate sporting firearms.” This ban expired by operation of law on September 13, 2004. The Company remains strongly opposed to laws which would restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens to lawfully acquire firearms. The Company believes that the lawful private ownership of firearms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and that the widespread private ownership of firearms in the United States will continue. However, there can be no assurance that the regulation of firearms will not become more restrictive in the future and that any such restriction would not have a material adverse effect on the business of the Company.

And here’s privately held Freedom Group, discussing the same:

The manufacture, sale and purchase of firearms, ammunition and certain accessories are subject to extensive governmental regulation on the federal, state and local levels. Changes in regulation could materially adversely affect our business by restricting the types of products we manufacture or sell or by imposing additional costs on us or our customers in connection with the manufacture or sale of our products. Regulatory proposals, even if never enacted, may affect firearms or ammunition sales as a result of consumer perceptions. While we do not believe that existing federal and state legislation relating to the regulation of firearms and ammunition had a material adverse effect on our sales, no assurance can be given that more restrictive regulations, if proposed or enacted, will not have a material adverse effect on us in the future.

So basically: Nothing the government has done has changed gun sales at al… but get your guns now, because the big crackdown might be just around the corner.

