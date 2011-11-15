FACTCHECKING 'THE IMMORTALS': What Greek Myths The Movie Gets Right And Wrong

“The Immortals,” which stars Henry Cavill and Freida Pinto, is a new spin on some really old stories.
Like the megahit “300,” the film spins tales of ancient Greek heroes and their war against the gods.
But where there are Hollywood meddlers, there are loose interpretations.
So here’s what the film — which opened at $32 million this weekend — gets right and wrong when it comes to history’s most legendary myths.
The myths contain no mention of the 'Epirus Bow' the movie features. The closest thing is Hercules's bow, used to win the Trojan War.
Hyperion never fought Theseus like in the movie. In fact, Hyperion is barely even mentioned in any myths.
Theseus fights Hyperion's army in the movie, but the only army he ever fought in the myths was the Amazons.
Theseus's fighting skills were always legendary. He single-handedly defeated the 50 sons of Pallas in the myths.
Theseus's mother was the daughter of King Pittheus of Troezen in the myths. She was not a peasant like in the movie.
Theseus did not find a bow, but he did find his father's sword under a rock in the myths. This sword was the beginning of his famed adventures.
Theseus received special training in the movie. But the myths say he was strong because Poseidon was his real father.
The Titans were locked in Tartarus, although Tartarus was in the underworld in the myths. It was a mountain in the movie.
Theseus had a son named Acamus in the movies. In the myths, this son would go on to fight in the Trojan War.
