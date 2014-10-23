The Immigration Department Is Set To Cut 20% Of Senior Executive Service Jobs To Create The Australian Border Force

Australian Customs Apprehend Suspected Illegal Fishing Boat

The Australian Border Force, announced in this year’s budget, will combine the Department of Immigration with Customs in a move the government says will provide more efficient and stronger border protection.

But the merge is not without casualties.

There are reports that in the process 20% of immigration’s Senior Executive Service will be axed.

While a spokeswoman could not confirm this number she said that executive jobs will go.

“There is expected to be an overall reduction in numbers though the precise number will not be known until assessment, allocation, consultation and decision making processes are complete,” she said.

In what has been dubbed the “Transition Process” the merger of the two agencies will have to overcome numerous challenges, such as wage disparities and cultural changes, before it officially launches in July 2015.

