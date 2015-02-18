Here's a glimpse inside the 'immaculate' office of LeBron James

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty The King of the NBA likes a pristine office.

LeBron James likes to do things his way.

Since entering the NBA straight out of high school in 2003 as the No. 1 overall draft pick, The King has made sure to hold the reins. He has been influential on the court — changing the way the NBA thinks about free agency — and off, with his dedication to addressing social issues.

Over the past 12 years, James has built a business empire with trusted friends from his hometown, Akron, Ohio, where he decided to build his marketing firm’s office.

In typical hands-on, Lebron fashion, he called the shots when it came to office design and decoration.

According to ESPN, the setting is impeccable:

The offices are immaculate. Inspirational quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. are on the wall. Everything is in its proper place, in keeping with James’ fastidious nature. His office is next to Maverick’s and Mims’. Employees eat lunch together and do puzzles when they need a break.

A separate ESPN article reports:

Everything is where it is because he wants it to be. On one shelf behind his sleek, executive-style desk sits a replica Batman mask. On another rest titles straight off a CEO-in-training reading list: “Last Man Standing,” the chronicle of how Jamie Dimon steered JPMorgan Chase through the 2008 financial crisis; “The Operator,” a biography of music mogul David Geffen; and “Blockbusters,” Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse’s study of what gives entertainment superstars their competitive edge.

James likes to be in control, and his office space is no exception.

