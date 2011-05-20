The IMF Just Updated Their Company Code Of Conduct

On May 6th this year, the IMF updated its code of conduct, a spokesman for the company tells us.



The big one:

There’s a new policy on personal relationships in the word place. Now employees have to report them. Of course you know why that’s important (Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s relationship with Piroska Nagy).

Piroska Nagy, who had a relationship with DSK, now says that relationship was not entirely consensual and that she warned the IMF about the chief’s behaviour toward women.

Here is the new code of conduct:

