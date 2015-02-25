The IMF just threw some shade on Greece's reform proposals

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde

Under the agreement hashed out last week between the Eurogroup and Greece, the Greek government had to propose a comprehensive list of reforms over the weekend.

Late Monday, Greece presented those reforms (the letter in full is below). The government now has four months worth of bailout extension to get its affairs in order before meeting once again with its creditors.

The European Commission put out a statement calling the list “sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point.”

The IMF, however, isn’t so impressed. IMF head Christine Lagarde sent a letter to Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem expressing reservations this morning. She wants Greece to include more details.

“While the authorities’ list is comprehensive, it is generally not very specific,” the Lagarde letter reads.

The @IMF has reservations about the Greek reforms list. Here’s the full letter from @lagarde to @J_Dijsselbloem pic.twitter.com/YUz5WAW2Fx

— Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) February 24, 2015

Here’s the full Greek letter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.